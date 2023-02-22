The position of the beaten down, or the desire to see only the good in the enemy

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

At the Munich conference, the defeat of the former “educated and constructive” Ilham was once again recorded. At one time, the one who declared “Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it” was so impoverished that, first, he did not have the courage to give a dignified answer to Ilham, who described himself as a capitulator, and then to the state, which represents the people.

He answered with the psychology of a capitulated person or a boy beaten on the street. The child who is sure that if he behaves with “duchov”, he will be beaten again and more severely. Here it is. “It almost sounds insulting. An impression may be created that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of revenge.

Armenia’s position is democracy and dialogue, respect for all the countries of the region, towards which the work continues.” Do you understand that for the word “capitulant” Nikol, who was surrounded by police and snipers inside and “cut a lion” by the people of her own country, responds to Ilham’s insult with the vocabulary of a tender Russian noble lady of the 19th century? Who was insulted, but his origin and upbringing do not allow him to react harshly and rudely. And he just says: “It almost sounds insulting.”

Indeed, it is almost insulting that we could not remove him from the post of Prime Minister when he was hiding in the bunker after signing the tripartite capitulation statement. And in an abnormal form, he called for revenge against his own people, instead of calling for revenge against the enemy. It seems to that noble “lady” that she is not in the harsh reality of our days, where a war is going on, but in the worldly salon of another noble lady. And he complains that those around him may get the wrong impression that he is being insulted. After all, as a bearer of blue blood, he is educated and brought up, naturally, so are his surroundings. And he is full of respect for all the people around him. And since his surroundings also carry the same value system, in this case democracy and dialogue, he cannot see an enemy in the other person.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/3c79ca375ad8032319e3c3c111763c91?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

