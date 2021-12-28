The plan to carry out a coup in Artsakh has failed

Lusine Shahverdyan,

At Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s December 24 Facebook press conference, scandalous remarks were made about Artsakh, which have been stirring up the Armenians of Artsakh for several days. Former officials of Artsakh, the parliamentary forces of Artsakh, the incumbent President of Artsakh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs made statements criticizing Pashinyan’s approaches and emphasizing that Artsakh’s sovereignty has no alternative.

Note ․ Pashinyan said that he did not agree that Artsakh could be Armenian, as Azeris also lived in the NKAO, who had to return as a result of all the negotiation proposals. “NKAO has never been Armenian in the content of the negotiations. In the past, when expressing my reservations about the content of the talks, I said, let’s assume that the referendum was to be held with an Armenian interpretation, and the Armenian interpretation never denied that the Azeri residents of Nagorno-Karabakh should take part in the referendum.

In this context, they can raise the issue of self-determination. Nagorno-Karabakh has always been considered an Azeri and Armenian territory, if the issue of self-determination was resolved, where would an Azeri resident live?"What is the catastrophe that took place in the negotiations in 2016, I will answer: 3 packages of proposals were presented, where for the first time since 2011 a sentence was not included that Nagorno Karabakh is receiving a transitory status," Pashinyan said. that the UN adopted a resolution in 1993 recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and answered the question of which country Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to. "I do not agree with the idea that Artsakh should be Armenian, Azeris also lived there." Pashinyan stressed that he had inherited such negotiations from his predecessors, forgetting his earlier statement that he had started negotiations on Artsakh from his own point of view.

After these statements, the experts expressed confidence that Pashinyan's "era of peace" presupposes a renunciation of the political settlement of the Artsakh issue and the Azeriization of Karabakh.

After these statements, the experts expressed confidence that Pashinyan’s “era of peace” presupposes a renunciation of the political settlement of the Artsakh issue and the Azeriization of Karabakh. Arayik Harutyunyan answered Pashinyan 2 days later. “The full recognition of the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to any reservation or concession, and the exclusive owner of this issue is the Armenians of Artsakh. Therefore, only the authorities of the Artsakh Republic are authorized to speak on behalf of the people of Artsakh. ” And yesterday the Artsakh parliament repeated almost the same thing, all the political forces made a statement condemning Pashinyan’s statements.”The fate of Artsakh has not been and will not be the monopoly of any political force. Expressing the opinion and position of the public and political circles of the Artsakh Republic, we express our disagreement and indignation over a number of harmful and dangerous formulations and ideas voiced during the interview. “

The reactions that followed the press conference forced Pashinyan to make “excuses” twice in the last two days, noting that he only recorded the content of the negotiations at the press conference, which took place until 2018. April, that is, before he became prime minister. However, it is noteworthy that before convening the press conference, Nikol Pashinyan tried to generate some processes in Artsakh and deprive Artsakh of the so-called subjectivity component in order to facilitate the implementation of his program.

According to our sources in Artsakh, Pashinyan, through Samvel Babayan, tried to behead Artsakh, to organize a process of impeachment of Arayik Harutyunyan, calculating that in this situation it is impossible to hold new elections in Artsakh. As a result, the president of Artsakh would be removed, and the new one would not be elected, and thus Pashinyan would fulfill the will of his foreign clients, making Artsakh a “living space” for Azeris and Armenians. As it is known, last week the 2022 budget was presented to the parliament of Azerbaijan. Taking into account that the opposition will vote against the draft budget, Samvel Babayan decided to use the moment, left for Artsakh, gathered his parliamentary faction and demanded that they vote against the budget. The calculation was that if the parliament managed to defeat the draft budget, the next so-calledThe logical step should have been the process of expressing no confidence in the President. Upon learning of this anti-government program of the Babayan-Pashinyan tandem, the Artsakh forces took countermeasures.

According to our information, former President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan met and discussed the way out of the situation. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan consulted with the opposition factions and presented the situation, as a result of which the opposition forces, subordinating the internal political contradictions to the state interest, did their best not to fail the draft budget. And in the December 23 vote, it was adopted by 18 votes to 11. Some of the opposition did not vote, some did not participate, some even voted for, because in case of 16 “against” it would not be accepted, and, as it is known, Arayik Harutyunyan’s support “Free Homeland” does not have 50 + 1 in the parliament alone and is a coalition Compiled with Samvel Babayan’s “United Homeland”. In fact, as in the case of Hayk Marutyan, whom Pashinyan brought to power and now removed from power,He brought Arayik Harutyunyan then, now he is trying to remove him.

Samvel Babayan’s party has 9 seats in the parliament, 9 out of 9 took part in the budget vote and voted against, Marcel Petrosyan voted for, but then, probably, he was afraid of Babayan’s verdict and stated that he also voted against. Two members of the three-member faction of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun took part and voted against, one of the two deputies of Ashot Ghulyan’s NDP was in favor, the other was against. to vote: In other words, the Artsakh opposition did not save Arayik Harutyunyan, but prevented, as we were told in private conversations, the conspiratorial plan to deprive Artsakh of its component of subjectivity.

Naturally, David Galstyan did not confess about the deep processes taking place in Artsakh last week. Asked how he explained that the MP from the radical opposition voted for the budget, he stressed that today their faction is one of the most oppositional forces, and they are not in favor of the authorities, but the state. If the draft budget was not adopted, in fact thousands of pensioners and workers would be left without pensions and salaries, and, as Galstyan said, the public interest meant declaring free voting, he himself was absent due to personal problems. “But I share the positions of the deputies of our faction,” he stressed.

It was not possible to contact Babayan’s party deputies, it is not ruled out that in the near future the balance of internal political forces in Artsakh will change and Babayan’s party will be pushed out of the process of governing the state system.