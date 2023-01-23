The Pashinyan oligarch of the heart of the government arrived at the National Assembly

Hraparak: A little while ago, the oligarch of the government, Narek Nalbandian, arrived at the parliament, our journalist met him at the entrance of the parliament, the businessman was escorted to the NA building by a group of security guards, and the SUVs bringing him to the NA stopped him on the second lane, violating the traffic rules. We could not find out who invited the businessman to the parliament.

Let’s remind that Nalbandyan is the new-found businessman who bought the mansion of the former Speaker of the National Assembly Hovik Abrahamyan, and also bought the “Golden Palace” hotel for 5 billion drams, which belongs to the former head of the Customs Service, Armen Avetisyan, but after the revolution, he took power from the latter.

Moreover, he acquired it at the expense of credit funds, that is, the banks supported him to make such an expensive purchase.

Before entering the business sphere, Narek Nalbandyan was an ordinary investigator and had close ties with the previous authorities.

