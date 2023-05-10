Glendale, California: The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA successfully hosted a conference titled “The 2023 Global Armenian Diaspora: Combining Thought and Action.”

The conference was held on April 29, 2023, at the Glendale Hilton Hotel and brought together leaders, experts, and advocates from around the world to discuss and strategize ways to strengthen the Armenian diaspora globally.



The conference featured a diverse range of panelists who shared their insights and expertise on topics such as community building, advocacy, and political representation. The panelists included:

Dr. Khachig Tololyan (Wesleyan University)

Dr. Vahe Sahakyan (University of Michigan – Dearborn)

Dr. Shushan Karapetyan (University of Southern California)

Dr. Alina Dorian (University of California – Los Angeles)

Dr. Ara Sanjian (University of Michigan – Dearborn)

Dr. Razmik Panossian (Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation)

Dr. Hayg Oshagan (Wayne State University)

Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian (University of Oxford)

Sara Anjargolian, Esq.

Dr. Sossie Kasbarian (University of Stirling, Scotland)

Dr. Hagop Gulludjian (University of California – Los Angeles)

Salpi Ghazarian (University of Southern California)

Dr. Vahram L. Shemmassian (California State University – Northridge)

The participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions, exchanged ideas and made pertinent recommendations that may chart the future direction of the Armenian diaspora.



The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA is committed to continuing this important work of organizing conferences and workshops, and looks forward to collaborating with the broader Armenian community to strengthen and empower the Armenian diaspora globally.



The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA remains committed to uniting and strengthening the Armenian community in the Western United States and beyond.



For more information, please visit panarmeniancouncilwusa.org or contact the Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA at secretariat@panarmeniancouncilwusa.org.

