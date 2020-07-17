The Pan Armenian Council of Western United States stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia against Azerbaijan Aggression

The Pan Armenian Council of Western United States (PAC-WUS) and its member organizations stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and its Armed Forces against the attempts of transgression by Azerbaijan’s military onto territories of the Republic of Armenia.

The PAC-WUS also condemns the statement of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of the Azerbaijani attacks against the civilian villagers of Armenia.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have for decades utilized a policy of geopolitical and economic isolation of Armenia. We view these latest attacks on the territorial integrity of Armenian lands as escalation of their efforts to break the will and resolve of peace loving people of Armenia and Artsakh, and of the worldwide Armenian Diaspora.

The PAC-WUSA and the tens of thousands of its members renew the pledge to support Armenia, in defense of our homeland by any and all means necessary.

Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America and its member organizations.

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America