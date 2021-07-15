The Pan-Armenian Council of Western America held its first in person meeting on Wednesday June 30, 2021 following a year of quarantine and covid-19 related restrictions. Emerging from a year of unprecedented upheaval and loss, what is clear is that the Armenian Community will make every effort to work together and strive for a better future for all Armenians.

Sharing information is a powerful tool to ensure that the important issues affecting our community are being addressed. To that end, we would like to take this opportunity to bring your attention to the following important topics discussed at the meeting.

A presentation about Californian Redistricting was provided by the ANCA government affairs committee members, who alerted us about the importance of educating our community and organizations about redistricting. California is losing one congressional seat which can be detrimental to our community representation and needs. We urge everyone to be fully aware and informed and ready to participate in all advocacy efforts to protect our community representation.

Armenia Fund Inc. presented an account of a recent fact finding and needs assessment trip taken by staff and board members of Armenia Fund Inc. to assess and personally document the projects undertaken by Armenia Fund in the aftermath of the Artsakh War. In addition to humanitarian assistance, there are robust construction projects underway intended to secure housing for displaced families from Artsakh. We applaud the Los Angeles Armenia Fund Board for closely monitoring this process.

The Council also discussed and decided to plan a community forum tentatively targeted for the fall of 2021. The community forum will provide a venue for subject matter experts to advise, inform, and discuss key issues affecting our community. Please follow our press releases to learn more about this important event.

It is our wish that the coming year and the ones following will be brighter and more successful for our nation and our homeland. In this vein, the Council reaffirms its collective commitment to continue its efforts and activities according to its mission statement, and in the name of our national wellbeing.

We thank you all for your support and positive reaffirmations for our united efforts.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America