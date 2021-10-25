The opposition resumes the demonstrations demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. The days are known

The opposition resumes anti-government protests. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the representative of the Supreme Body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, informed the Yerevan Municipality about the intention to hold rallies in Freedom Square on November 9, from 10:00 to 10:30. The municipality announced today that it has been taken into account. Note that November 9 և 10 are not random days.

These days last year, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a statement calling for an end to the 44-day hostilities in Artsakh. The opposition considers the document a capitulation. It should be reminded that Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the “Armenia” bloc, stated about the street struggle demanding a change of government during a press conference held earlier this month. It should be noted that after the war, the opposition took to the streets to demand a change of government, but was unsuccessful. It is noteworthy that the opposition demands Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation after the snap elections a few months ago. As a result of those elections, the force led by Pashinyan re-established power in Armenia. Narek Kirakosyan