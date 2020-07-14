The operative situation is relatively calm, we have a decrease in tension. Artsrun Hovhannisyan Video

The general operative situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm from 18:00. As reports , Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the head of the command-staff faculty of the Military University after Vazgen Sargsyan of the Ministry of Defense, former spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, said this during a briefing in the Crisis Information Center in Ijjan.

“At the moment, the general operative situation is relatively calm. And that relative rest actually started at 18:00, there are very few shots, at least not of large caliber. In other words, we have a decrease in tension, “Hovhannisyan said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reported that the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attempted to cross the state border of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Tavush in a UAZ car on July 12 at around 12:30 p.m. “After the warning of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani servicemen left their UAZ car and returned to their positions. At 1 p.m. “In 1945, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces repeated the attempt to occupy the border position of the Armenian Armed Forces, using artillery fire, but were pressured by the Armenian side, suffering losses and being thrown back,” said Shushan Stepanyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry. There are no losses.

Later, Shushan Stepanyan informed that the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling in the direction of the same Armenian position, where hours ago they tried to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in a UAZ car. “The Azerbaijani side has resumed shelling from 82 mm mortars and tanks in the same direction. “The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will bear all the responsibility for the escalation of the situation,” he said.

On the morning of July 13, Shushan Stepanyan had already reported that after a two-three-hour break, the enemy resumed provocative actions, continuing to shell in the direction of the Armenian positions. As a result of the operations unleashed by Azerbaijan, three servicemen of the Armenian side were wounded, two of whom are not in danger of death.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan had informed that on the night of July 14 the movement of the enemy tank was observed from the combat positions of the RA Armed Forces, which was stopped by the fire conducted by the Armenian side. The enemy has been targeting the settlements since July 13. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 3 projectiles from 82 mm caliber grenade launchers in the direction of Chinar settlement from 7 to 120 mm caliber grenade launchers. Azerbaijan targets Berd civilian infrastructure with strike ATS. There are no victims.

On July 14, in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, servicemen Major Garush Vemiri Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Paylaki Elbakyan were fatally wounded by enemy fire. Later, conscripts, junior sergeant Smbat G. Gabrielyan and junior sergeant Grisha Vahani Matosyan were killed by enemy fire.