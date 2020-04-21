The oldest citizen in Armenia who has overcome coronavirus is 93 years old

About 50 people over the age of 70 infected with coronavirus in Armenia have overcome the disease and have been discharged. In response to Armenpress’s inquiry, according to the data provided by the RA Ministry of Health, a little more than half of the recovering women are women. During the treatment, the health condition of some of the patients was moderate, and some of them were serious. There are few people who can handle it.

The oldest survivor is a woman born in 1927 (93 years old). His health condition was initially moderate, after which positive dynamics was registered.

The woman was discharged after overcoming the illness. Another three-year-old woman, born in 1930 (90 years old), “recovered” and was discharged in early April. One of the 88-year-old women was not left behind. He was discharged in mid-April. All of them were in moderate health during the treatment.

The 86-year-old man, born in 1934, was of moderate severity, and he “overcame the disease” and was discharged.

As of 11:00 am on April 21, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 1401, 24 deaths have been registered. In total, 13,929 tests were performed. There are 609 patients who have recovered. At the moment, 768 patients are actually receiving treatment, six of them are over 70 years old.



At the special sitting held on April 14, the Armenian government accepted the state of emergency declared in the republic on March 16, 2020, from April 14, 2020 from 17:00 to 30 days, until May 14, 2020 at 17:00. decision to extend. There is a strict restriction regime in the country.