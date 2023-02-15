The official start of the “Turkishization” of Armenia has been given.

By Hayk A. Martirosyan,

Ararat’s visit to Turkey is a visible part and beginning of it.

Armenia no longer officially has any demand from Turkey, the condition of accepting the genocide is buried forever by Turkey, there is an arrangement to forget it also in Armenia, Artsakh officially recognizes Yerevan as a legal part of Azerbaijan, the Armenian-Turkish communication line that Armenian Bolsheviks today call Armenian-Turkish border – opens, Turkish goods are driven to Armenia destroying local agriculture and already miserable industry, citizens of “Turkey” get the right to reside in Armenia and become citizens three years later.

Armenia actually becomes Turkey’s client state. Essentially Turkey’s province.

The analysis shows that. It also shows that these appointments are confidential.

They will be revealed step by step, piece by piece.

Russia these days is transferring Armenia from its possession to Russian-Turkish joint ownership, followed by a complete transfer to Turkey.

And they still say “The West brings a territory to Turkey”.

Brought Russia and today Russia shares Armenia with Turkey.

