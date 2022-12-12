The official recognition certificate of the Republic of Armenia is 70,551 square kilometers

By Aram Mkrtchyan

On December 10, Berlin’s “Hay Tan” hosted an event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of Armenian statehood. The speakers were Aram Mkrtchyan and Professor Avetis Sadoyan.

The official recognition certificate of the Republic of Armenia was presented in Berlin, according to which the territory of Armenia is 70,551 square kilometers

The official recognition certificate of the Republic of Armenia obtained from the UN archives was presented. According to that certificate, the territory of the Republic of Armenia is 70,551 square kilometers. is. The title of the Republic of Armenia extends to the territories of Artsakh. This document should hang on the wall of every Armenian home. The speakers gave such advice. The initiators are also going to appeal to the UN Security Council, the EU and the governments of the eight countries that voted for the first republic to take over the mandate.

