The official ceremony dedicated to the 131st anniversary of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun has started

The official ceremony dedicated to the 131st anniversary of the “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” party started in Yerevan. As reported by “Armenpress”, heads of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces from Armenia and Artsakh, politicians, public figures, representatives of the working class were present.

Those present observed a minute of silence in memory of those who died defending the homeland. The solemn event started with a film about the past of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. Different stages of the party’s activity were presented: organization and leadership of the national liberation struggle, focus of European countries on the Armenian issue, self-defense of the Armenian population, volunteer army, etc.

According to the representative of the Supreme Body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, RA NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan, it has been a tradition for decades to celebrate ARF Day every year. It is an opportunity to evaluate the way passed, to talk about the omissions, the things that have not been done.

“It is an occasion to publicize the ARF’s approaches and views on the key issue. In 1890, an organization was founded that was challenged to play a crucial role in the history of the Armenian people. It is impossible to separate the history of the ARF from the history of the Armenian people. “During the 131 years of struggle and dedication, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun has remained faithful to its mission to serve the cause of liberation of Armenia and the Armenians,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, emphasizing that the ARF Dashnaktsutyun has been, will be the force that is loyal to the Armenians and the land. According to him, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun is an organization with a past, a present and a vision of the future. “1999-2009 և 2016-2018 Dashnaktsutyun was part of the government in different ways. We not only know how to fight well but also how to build. It’s time to get down to business. There is a lot of talk about the “achievements” and “omissions” of those years. “We participated in Armenia and Artsakh with our own forces and pan-Armenian structure and contributed to the construction of two states,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan added.