The number of terrorists transported by Turkey & Israel to Azerbaijan has increased from 900 to 2,000. Mashregh news:

The governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Takfiri terrorists, and Israel have formed an alliance that poses a threat to the northwestern regions of Iran. As “Armenpress” reports, the Iranian Mashreghnews writes about it.



The website says that the number of terrorists transported by Turkey to Azerbaijan has increased from 900 to 2,000. According to the website, the terrorists are from the Sultan Murad, Jaish al-Shargh, al-Hamza, al-Nokhba, al-Sham groups;

