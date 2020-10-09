fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

The number of terrorists transported by Turkey & Israel to Azerbaijan has increased from 900 to 2,000. Mashregh news:

by Leave a Comment

The governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Takfiri terrorists, and Israel have formed an alliance that poses a threat to the northwestern regions of Iran. As “Armenpress” reports, the Iranian Mashreghnews writes about it.

The website says that the number of terrorists transported by Turkey to Azerbaijan has increased from 900 to 2,000. According to the website, the terrorists are from the Sultan Murad, Jaish al-Shargh, al-Hamza, al-Nokhba, al-Sham groups;

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.