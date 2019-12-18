The number of international migrants doubled over the past two decades – expert

The number of migrants worldwide is increasing year by yeast. It has reached around 272 million recorded as of the 2019 data from 150 million reported in 2000 and amounts for 3,5 percent of the total world population,” Deputy Head of Migration Service at Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration Irina Davtyan told reporters, citing the latest data of the International Migration Service.

In Davtyan’s words, 53 per cent of the migrants are men and 48 – women. 74 per cent of all migrants are of working age (20-64).

The deputy head of the service noted the number of people forcibly displaced constitutes a major portion in the overall number of migrants. In particular, 25,9 refugees are recorded worldwide in 2019, while it was 14 million in 2000. The number of internally displaced people have reached 41,3 million from 21 million reported in 2000. The number of migrant workers has a big share in the migration flow, amounting for some 163 million.

Among countries accepting the most migrants are USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, while India, Mexico and China are the states where the migrants come from.

To note, December 18 marks the international Migrants Day which aims to raise awareness about the challenges and difficulties of international migration.