The number of cases confirmed in Armenia has reached 2386. Twenty-five people recovered and two died

As of 11:00 on May 3, a total of 2386 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 1,035 have been cured.

As reported by Armenpress, this was mentioned on the website of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the RA Ministry of Health.

At present, 1,312 patients are being treated for coronavirus. In total, 24,177 tests were performed. Thus, there are 113 new cases of coronavirus disease և 25 recovered.

In total, 35 deaths (2% increase) were reported from coronavirus disease.

According to the RA Ministry of Health, 79 (female) and 58 (male) patients died of coronavirus disease.

Infected with coronavirus, but for other reasons, 4 citizens died (increased by 1%).

At the special sitting held on April 14, the Armenian government accepted the state of emergency declared in the republic on March 16, 2020, from April 14, 2020 from 17:00 to 30 days, until May 14, 2020 at 17:00. decision to extend. There is a strict restriction regime in the country.