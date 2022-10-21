The Nicolaus Peace is a war full of casualties. 60-70% of the people expressed a desire to leave the country during public opinion polls

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Social issues and injustice were the main reasons that contributed to the success of the April 2018 protests.

Four and a half years have passed since those events, and during this time a lot has changed in our country. And today the opposition is trying to remove Nikol from the post of Prime Minister to replace the social with other concepts: homeland, independence, dignity… But nothing works because, as the 2021 National Assembly election showed, more than 80 percent of the voters do not think with their brains. , but at the level of the stomach.

Moreover, by leaving Armenia or the country and settling in any country, these people will only solve, by and large, the issue of filling their stomachs. And if they live for a long time, they will like Mount Ararat and hang a picture of the mountain in the living room of their house. Let’s remember that among the countries of the South Caucasus, Armenia was the only one (for sure, it is) were 60-70 percent of the people expressed a desire to leave the country during public opinion polls. Such a phenomenon did not exist either in Georgia or Azerbaijan. So, presenting and explaining something to the people in terms of homeland, independence, and dignity is a useless activity. I say this, unfortunately, as a public speaker who has been trying to tell and suggest something to the public with his articles published in “Hraparak” for almost two years. However, in real life, he considers efforts to solve the problem of mere bread.

I digress a bit, but what I’m saying is that no matter how much you try to explain something to people who think with their stomachs, they still won’t understand it. And they will not go out to the streets, as it happened in April 2018. The way out of our current situation is the realization of the mission of a self-sacrificing person (let’s remember the hero of M. Gorky’s story “Danko’s Heart”) and the team united around him, which I have written about many times. By the way, the team doesn’t have to be big either. What is important in this case is not the number of like-minded people, but the purposefulness and effectiveness of these people’s actions. As an example, I will cite two episodes from the revolutionary history of Russia in 1917. The first was the so-called peaceful march against the interim government in the capital Petrograd in early July, with large numbers of participants. So called because a significant number of participants were armed. But the provisional government managed to suppress the protest and disperse the participants of the march. And about 3 months later, the Bolsheviks with only 3,000 armed sailors managed to carry out a coup d’état and take power.

Until April 2018, we had almost everything: the authority of the state and especially the army, a sense of pride in being Armenian, but also the castles of the Monument and the “bespredel” of the government. During the time of the predecessors and due to their fault, it turned out that we were proud on the outside and poor on the inside. And we went out to the street to overcome the poverty inside, so that the leader of our country, whoever he is, would be the owner of his word. And for that reason, the desire to have a better country, manifested by the literate part of the society, was added to the social problem. And completed it, made a fist to the society. Today, Nikol is not only a master of words, he is generally such a human being that, as they say, I would not wish even on our enemy. But today the former unity is no longer there, and frankly speaking, I don’t think it will ever be again. At the cost of several thousand victims, Nikol managed to impoverish society. And today it is fragmented into separate parts that do not understand each other. Although there is unity on one issue, it was better not to be. it is the lack of awareness of the concepts of “statehood” or “sovereignty” among the majority of the population.

There is a state, of course, but it is only the government, and the latter is Nikol. Even during the time of the former, nothing was done to separate the concepts of “power” and “state”, and Nikoli’s identification of them is undoubtedly beneficial.

Let’s look at the complaints. if we ignore for a moment the complaint of the parents of soldiers who died or were captured (kidnapped) by the enemy, then the theme of the complaints of the people of this or that settlement continues to be social. In one case, it is irrigation water, then it is the issue of selling agricultural products or, say, the issue of fines for drivers of trucks exceeding the specified tonnage. In short, they are again social issues (with the exception of the uprising of Brusov residents). However, the fact that Nikol promised peace to the society in return for the handing over of Artsakh, but constantly delivers war, does not seem to bother people. And if such a miracle happened that the war continued with the loss of our territories, but without new victims, then it would turn into an everyday phenomenon that would not be paid attention to. It would become only the problem of the inhabitants of this or that settlement in the heart of the war.

We reached the Nicholas peace. naturally, its demand is manifested in a sharper form on the defeated side. Because the winning side drowns the pain of its victims in patriotic pathos or by causing material interest. The losing side does not have that opportunity. And that is why mental pain turns into a demand to achieve peace at any cost. And peace at any cost, especially in the case of Turkic savagery, means new victims. And it turns out that the relatives of the victims or prisoners are constantly fighting in the street to remove Nikol from his position, and the mass indifferent to that pain, demanding peace, gradually joins the ranks of the latter. Without realizing it and naturally wanting it.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/0ddb7966cb8da5ea783126ebcc6a887a?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»