The Netherlands introduces travel restrictions for Armenians, The Netherlands “very high-risk” spread of the coronavirus,

The Netherlands has included Armenia in their list of “very high-risk” countries in terms of the spread of the coronavirus, according to information published by the Dutch government.

Beginning from October 29, Armenian nationals will be barred them from travelling to the Netherlands, unless the purpose of the trip falls under one of the exemption categories the government said in an update.

“Self-quarantine is mandatory if you travel/return to the Netherlands after staying in very high risk countries. You must always be able to show a completed, printed and signed quarantine declaration if you travel from a very high risk country. You may be fined if you do not have a quarantine declaration or if you do not comply with the mandatory quarantine requirement. There are exemptions to the mandatory quarantine requirement. From 22 September onwards fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to self-quarantine upon traveling from a very high risk area,” the statement said.

“You must be able to show a negative COVID-19 test result. This applies to everyone aged 12 or over and even if you have been vaccinated or have a proof of recovery.”

People traveling by air must also fill in a health declaration (only when aged 13 or above) and carry it with them.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 2096 to reach 304,546 on October 29 morning. So far, 265,936 people have recovered, 6232 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 1288 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.