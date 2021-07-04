The National Democratic Pole sent a congratulatory message to US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy.

In the Republic of Armenia United States of America: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary To Mrs. Lynn Tracy Your Excellency Congratulations to the people of the United States, its government, and you personally on the Independence Day of the United States of America.

We hope that with the active intervention of the United States of America, Armenia will defend its sovereignty, and the Artsakh issue will be returned to the Minsk Group format.

We also hope that the conflict will eventually be resolved in the context of international law and the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. The freedom-loving Armenian people are hopeful that the United States will return to Wilson’s ideas and decisions about Armenia and, accordingly, adopt a policy of more active participation in the South Caucasus. The United States of America, with more than one million loyal and hard-working Armenian citizens, does not need proof that Armenia and the Armenians liberated from the current miserable situation will without exaggeration become one of its best allies.

Taking this opportunity, we thank the United States of America for its comprehensive and consistent support to the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people. Madam Ambassador, please accept our congratulations and best wishes once again. God save America. May God preserve the Armenian-American friendship. Sincerely yours, Council of the National Democratic Pole