The National-Democratic Pole is sounding the alarm, suspicious actions on the porch of the Yerevan apartment of Bever Council member Hayk Martirosyan. 

On August 8 and 15 of this year, with a seven-day time interval, two different people committed very suspicious actions late at night on the porch of the Yerevan apartment of Bever Council member Hayk Martirosyan.

The not easily seen-to-guess camera, equipped with a night vision system, captured individual episodes of these actions.

Such late-hour actions on two different days by two different people in the same place, right on the porch of a Pole Council member, in front of his door, cannot logically be a coincidence. None of the persons are non-immigrant residents. No one’s actions fit within the logic of simple explanations.

After consultations and consultations with experts, we have come to a logical conclusion-conclusion that these actions are most likely coordinated from one center, they are organized in nature, besides the main goal, perhaps they contain diversionary maneuvers and are most likely aimed at an attack against Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the Pole Council, or to organize an assassination attempt.

We present the videos without editing, as well as still-frame photos of the participants in the action.

Those who recognize the depicted persons are requested to contact the National-Democratic Pole through social platforms.

National Democratic Pole Council