The Myth of the V-Shaped Recovery

Hopes for a quick economic bounce back from the coronavirus are looking bleaker by the day as governors grapple with when to reopen their economies.

By Andrew Soergel, Senior Writer, Economics

The economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic are mounting, with much of the U.S. under strict lockdown measures that have limited travel, shuttered businesses and obliterated consumer confidence.

The White House has optimistically projected that the economy will bounce back strongly and swiftly, with a partial economic reopening beginning as soon as next month. But many analysts say that absent a more coordinated federal strategy, widespread testing capabilities and proven treatment and vaccination options, it is difficult to determine how and when the U.S. economy will fully emerge from hibernation.

“If you are thinking that everything’s going to be back to normal by May, I think I would be quite pessimistic about that,” William Hanage, an associate epidemiology professor at Harvard University, said this week during a webinar hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, suggesting a “new normal” may be established by the summer but that “large gatherings of people are probably not going to be safe for really quite some time.”

President Donald Trump has set his sights on next month as a target for reopening, after pushing back an initial goal for a reemergence in mid-April. Many experts, however, think it will be later into the summer before many Americans return to work.

“Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday during an earnings conference call. “But it won’t be May. We’re talking about June, July, August – something like that.”

And even then, workers are not expected to resume business as usual, as restrictions on travel, requirements for public hygiene and rules that govern how many people can occupy indoor spaces at the same time are likely to remain in place. Lewis Alexander, chief U.S. economist at Nomura, wrote in a research note on Tuesday that he expects a modest economic recovery in the second half of 2020 but that the U.S. won’t see “a more robust rebound until social distancing measures are eased more fully in 2021.”

Such assessments have thrown cold water on initial hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the recession the U.S. has almost certainly already entered. Some of the more hopeful initial projections detailed a scenario in which economic growth contracted sharply but bounced back quickly. These assessments have mostly fallen by the wayside as the full scale of the pandemic’s economic impact has been realized. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned this is the gravest economic threat the world has faced since the Great Depression.

More analysts are now projecting a U-shaped or even a W-shaped recovery. Under the former scenario, the economy will take several months – perhaps a few years – to fully recover. Under the latter, the economy begins bouncing back, but the recovery is waylaid by a second wave of outbreaks – or by a financial crisis fueled in part by economic imbalances that are already developing.”Looking ahead, we foresee a U-shaped rebound given the severity of the economic and labor market shock and the expectation for a gradual and uneven resumption of activity,” a team of researchers at Oxford Economics wrote in a research note last week. “Unlike a light switch that’s flipped on instantly, this recovery will resemble a dimmer that’s gradually eased up over months.”

Oxford’s baseline scenario also assumes social distancing measures remain in place for an additional 10 to 12 weeks from mid-March. Under the most optimistic scenario, that assumes much of the country won’t open up until the end of May. Adding further complexity to the issue of reopening is the fact that the infection is spreading at different rates and under different timelines within every community it has touched. Health officials believe New York may have already reached peak infection and hospitalization. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser believes the coronavirus peak won’t reach the nation’s capital – just a few hours’ drive from New York City – until June.

“I don’t believe we wind up with a fully common strategy. You have different states in different positions,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference on Monday, indicating that “the plan has to fit the facts and the circumstances.”

Governors have to this point exercised their own discretion as it relates to coronavirus lockdown measures – coordinating with but not necessarily taking orders from the White House. But the Trump administration has thrown a wrench into economic reopening discussions that are already underway in New York and a handful of nearby states. Trump suggested during a press briefing on Monday that he has “total” authority to decide when the economy reopens. He has said he believes it is the president, and not individual state governors, calling the shots.

Legal scholars, state governors and lawmakers in both parties have disagreed with that assessment.

“We don’t have a king in this country. We didn’t want a king. So we have a constitution and we elect a president,” Cuomo said during a news conference on Tuesday, suggesting Trump is claiming authority he does not have.