The mother of Armenian legislator president Alen Simonyan’s violent gestures

Watch Video How does Alen Simonyan’s mother react to the opposition march?

Protests are taking place in different parts of Yerevan. Armdaily published a video where it is seen how the woman, who was walking from the balcony to the rally, reacted violently to the march. She expresses his dissatisfaction and disagreement with various gestures.

According to ArmDaily.am, that citizen is the mother of RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan, Marina Hovhannisyan.

Auroranews.am got in touch with NA Speaker Alen Simonyan’s spokesperson Tsovinar Khachatryan. The speaker declined to comment.