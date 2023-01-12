Absurd? Manipulation? Struggle to maintain power? What was this? Gathering my thoughts to comment on the main theses of the noisy press conference,

I caught myself thinking that I could not find words to convey the depth and disastrous situation into which the “velvet authorities” drove us all under the cries of “Apaga Ka” of deceived people. Of course, all the above-mentioned definitions probably have a place, but the most correct definition sounds like this: Everything we heard was predictable and logical. And the half-hour explanation of the reasons why we should hand over Artsakh to the division of the Turkish-Azerbaijani occupiers, and the subsequent “thoughts” and the “era of peace” prove only one thing:

the current government of Armenia (knowingly or unknowingly…it doesn’t matter) and purposefully leading Armenia and Artsakh and, ultimately, us all to physical destruction. This is not an emotional assessment of the main theses voiced at the press conference, this is not a “cry of the heart”, this is a sober assessment of the situation. It is pointless to retell everything that was said in the press conference, everything is already clear, and here we have to pay tribute: almost all the “playing cards” were revealed this time. Let’s just fix the following for ourselves: the current government of the Republic of Armenia serves the interests of Turkey, Azerbaijan and the Western geopolitical vector at the expense of the existence of Artsakh and Armenia and the safety, life and health of our citizens.

Let us also confirm that the current government of Armenia cannot, does not know or does not want to ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh due to subjective and objective reasons. The most terrible and fatal events in the history of Armenia are expected soon. because the anti-national policy of the Armenian authorities and the plans of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem threaten the existence of our country. In simple terms, both the Armenian authorities and the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, each in its own way, offers us all, in the truest sense of the word, to agree to voluntary suicide. Now the question sounds like this.

Do we agree to kill ourselves, our children, and our parents, lose our home and homeland for the sake of a “velvet experiment” for the sake of Panturan “peace”, or will we still find the strength to fight just to stay alive? P.S. I now understand how in 1915 three or four Turkish soldiers led a column of thousands of Armenians to extermination. And unfortunately, I see it with my own eyes today. both the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, each in its own way, offer us all, in the true sense of the word, to agree to voluntary suicide. Now the question sounds like this. Do we agree to kill ourselves, our children, our parents, lose our home and homeland for the sake of a “velvet experiment” for the sake of Panturan “peace”, or will we still find the strength to fight just to stay alive? P.S. I now understand how in 1915 three or four Turkish soldiers led a column of thousands of Armenians to extermination. And unfortunately, I see it with my own eyes today. both the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, each in its own way, offers us all, in the true sense of the word, to agree to voluntary suicide. Now the question sounds like this. Do we agree to kill ourselves, our children, our parents, lose our home and homeland for the sake of a “velvet experiment” for the sake of Panturan “peace”, or will we still find the strength to fight just to stay alive? P.S. I now understand how in 1915 three or four Turkish soldiers led a column of thousands of Armenians to extermination. And unfortunately, I see it with my own eyes today. lose our home and homeland, or will we still find the strength to fight just to stay alive? P.S. I now understand how in 1915 three or four Turkish soldiers led a column of thousands of Armenians to extermination. And unfortunately, I see it with my own eyes today. lose our home and homeland, or will we still find the strength to fight just to stay alive? P.S. I now understand how in 1915 three or four Turkish soldiers led a column of thousands of Armenians to extermination. And unfortunately, I see it with my own eyes today.

Arman Abovyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

