The more crime you commit the more EU love you, EU allocates 2 billion euro financial package to the Dictatorial state of Azerbaijan

The European Union will allocate a financial package of 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani media reported.

Brussels will allocate the amount as part of an economic investment plan.

Varhelyi also expressed the EU’s readiness to participate in the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction carried out in Azerbaijan. The sides expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in regional security, energy partnership, economic ties, transport and communications.

Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that partnership relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance for the EU and it is important to strengthen these relations even more. He said that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the EU.