The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “immoral” and his participation in the events of the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow,

an unfriendly step towards Ukraine. Moreover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Nikol Pashinyan of showing a contemptuous attitude towards the Ukrainian people. It is not enough to say that I am offended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. No, who were you to decide if Nikol is “immoral” or has a contemptuous attitude toward the people of Ukraine? You and Chatlahoglu… I’m sorry, aren’t you Cavusoglu who decides what monument Nikol should open, what monument he should not open, who should go to Kelekh and who should not? In short, he did the right thing by going to Moscow that day. If he didn’t go and Putin “does something about that”, would you be upset? Well then, know what you are saying, you Zelensky zombies. There was only one comforting thing in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Nicole was not the only one they called “immoral” and “unfriendly”. Apart from Aliyev and Lukashenko, the leaders of other CIS member states were also ranked with Nikol.

What to call this behavior of Ukraine? It is the country for the liberation of which hundreds of thousands of Armenians sacrificed their lives in the 1940s. And today the Foreign Ministry of that country, when a Bander puppet came to power, shames the leader of Armenia for honoring the memory of the Armenian soldiers and officers who died in the Great Patriotic War. This is the country where the fraternal graves of the soldiers of the liberation army have been desecrated and continue to be desecrated. This is also the country whose leader was the first to congratulate Ilham Aliyev for his “brilliant” victory in the 44-day war. But this is also the country whose people, filled with hatred against gangs, understand that the Armenian people have only warmth and brotherly feelings towards them. Why didn’t the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine say any harsh words to Aliyev? that he did not go to Moscow just because there were victory events in the ancient Armenian city of Shushi. What kind of double standard is this on the part of the leadership of Ukraine? The annexation of Crimea to Russia is considered an occupation, and the smearing of Aliyev in Shushi is a “shining victory”?

What started it all? All this started after the nation-destroying plagues came to power in Ukraine and Armenia, named Poroshenko, Pashinyan, Zelensky. symbols of defeat and disgrace who will go down in history as traitors, capitulators and collaborators imposing the will of a foreigner on their peoples. Let no one be confused by the false view that the Ukrainian army has been fighting for the freedom of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people for more than a year. There is no such thing.

Zelensky is only serving the interests of his Western masters, and the people of Ukraine are paying for it. There is no other explanation for the question of why two peoples with the same national roots, Russians and Ukrainians, should be at enmity. There is no other explanation why one of the largest countries in Europe, in terms of territory, human resources, minerals, bread reserves, transit opportunities, sea routes, would become hostile to Russia and lose everything instead of developing. In Ukraine today they don’t even ask who brought Poroshenko and who brought Zelensky. Everything is clear there, because those who bring them do not even hide their faces and openly declare that Ukrainians must fight to the last Ukrainian, so that they can completely take over the western part of that country.

In Nicole’s case, this story is a bit more complicated. The point is that Nikol has not so much a Western orientation as a Turkish-Azerbaijani orientation. If, for example, Zelensky, being a collaborationist with a clear Western orientation, is advancing his work to reunify all of Ukraine with maximalist populism, then Nikol, accepting the supremacy of Azerbaijan and Turkey, is trying to maintain his power with stupid theses about peace, or if one more thing can be conceded. just to leave us alone. This is minimalistic populism, which seems to be unique only to Nikol Pashinyan, but after defeats and failures, as a rule, this is exactly what all current governments end up with.

Well, at the very end, the international community begins to dislike the collaborationist leaders and not to be interested in them. Nobody cares whether Nikol Pashinyan will celebrate Victory Day in Moscow or in Yerevan. Whether Zelensky turns a blind eye to the victory of the Ukrainian people against fascism or celebrates that day as “Europe Day” is the same for the international community. The international community knows very well that they are playing puppets that do not mean anything and do not agree with anything.

P.S. Telegram to the Foreign Minister of Ukraine: our puppet is not better than your puppet, but he is our puppet.

Edik Andreasyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/2e3ac634bfb858b677151980af5bc5bd?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

