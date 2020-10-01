The Ministry of Defense published the photos of the Armenian plane shot down by the Turkish F-16

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has published the photos of the SU-25 attacker of the RA Air Force wounded by an F-16 fighter belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces. As reported by “Armenpress”, the photos of the wreckage of the damaged plane were published on the “Facebook” page of the RA Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of September 29, one of the F-16 fighters belonging to the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey, located at the Ganja Airport in Azerbaijan, was hit by an Armenian F. 16 fighter jet targeting military and civilian facilities in the Vardenis region of the Republic of Armenia. Su-25 attacker of the Air Force. “Major Valery Danelin, pilot of the RA Armed Forces, was killed,” the note attached to the photos reads.

F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey took off from Ganja Airport of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 29 at 10:30 am “Bayraktar” ATS-made missile strikes on the ground units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. During the given period, the RA Armed Forces was performing fire support tasks for the air defense units of the RA Armed Forces.

During the anti-aircraft warfare, the F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey wounded the SU-25 attacker of the RA Air Force in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia. The pilot, unfortunately, died heroically.

The F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey, according to the objective control means, was located at a depth of 60 km, at an altitude of 8200 meters.