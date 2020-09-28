The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh showed the photos of the losses of the Azerbaijani air force

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh has published photos showing the losses of the Azerbaijani air force. As reported by “Armenpress”, the photos are published on the official website of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani air force suffered casualties during the hostilities against Artsakh. The Armenian side attacked 4 enemy helicopters, 1 aircraft և 49 ATS.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the attack in Azerbaijan were in the Martuni region – one woman – one child, on September 28 – one child was killed. The Armenian side has 84 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert. A general military mobilization has been declared in the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh։. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 400 casualties. According to the information available so far, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 49 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles, 47 armored vehicles, 1 aircraft.