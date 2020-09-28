The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs about the death of 15 servicemen. The names are known

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Fifteen Armenian servicemen were killed during the fighting on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact on September 27.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense informs about this, presenting their names ․

Nersisyan Sasun Grenik, born 2002

Khachatryan Khoren Yura, born 1983

Grigoryan Armen Nikolay, born 1984

Yuri Hayk Aghasaryan, born 2001

Garik Aram Achemyan, born 2002

Galoyan Gorg Marzpet, born 2001

Abrahamyan Gurgen Vardan, born 2001

Yaravyan Gor Hrant, born 2002

Apozyan Hovhannes Onik, born 2000

Aren Karen Hovhannisyan, born 2002

Beglaryan Haykaz Ashot, born 2000

Gabrielyan Eric Roma, born 1979

Gurgen Eduard Hayrapetyan, born 1988

Arthur Slavik Movsisyan, born 1981

Mikhaelyan Vazgen Loni, born 1998

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side had already announced the names of 16 victims on September 27, there are more than 100 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert.

Martial law and general mobilization have been declared in the Republic of Armenia.

As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 200 casualties. According to the information known so far, the Azerbaijani armed forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 27 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear-end combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored vehicles.