The master of inventing disaster Pashinyan warren, We will have a disaster in the near future. ￼

We have to go to new standards. Now, every year in the spring, I invite people, I say, the season has opened, this carousel is working in our country.

The SNOC of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, yes, must go, but it is obvious to me that no matter how many reports everything is normal, we will have a disaster in the near future, at x moment, because if you look at our visual carousels alone, 70 percent is a sign of disaster.

Nikol Pashinyan announced today at the government session, referring to the problems of observing security rules.

He suggests not to compromising, but also. “I’m not saying to take the “Gerandin” and close it, ban everything, but we must observe the safety rules.

“It is necessary to clearly follow the path of having clear standards in the country, because a compromise with poor quality reality will inevitably lead to disaster,” he declared.

Vahe Makaryan

