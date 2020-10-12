The Lincoln Project: Career Republicans call on Americans to vote out President Trump

A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the president. Lesley Stahl reports.

With the president now infected with the novel coronavirus, there isn’t much in this election year that can be described as “normal.” But among the most abnormal is that a group of lifelong Republicans — political strategists for Republican candidates for the last 30 years — have banded together to mount a rogue offensive aimed at defeating the sitting president of their own party.

They call themselves the Lincoln Project. Named for the “Party of Lincoln,” which they allege has gone so dangerously astray under President Donald Trump that they’ve decided to take the strategic and ad-making firepower they’ve trained for years on Democrats and turn it against their own. And the president’s bout with COVID-19 is not slowing them down.

Steve Schmidt, one of the founders of the Lincoln Project, is a longtime Republican strategist who worked in the George W. Bush White House and ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Lesley Stahl: How did serious Republicans decide to go rogue?

Steve Schmidt: We all had a conviction that there are millions of Republicans who look at this debacle and reject it. And what we thought we could do is talk to those voters in the language and the iconography that they understand, connect with them, and persuade them, many of them, to vote for the Democratic nominee for the first time in their lives.

Lesley Stahl: Have you lost friends over this?

Steve Schmidt: For sure. Of course.

He launched the Lincoln Project super PAC in December, with seven co-founders including Rick Wilson, media consultant and ad maker for Republicans like Rudy Guiliani and Marco Rubio. Veteran Republican strategist John Weaver, who also worked with McCain and John Kasich. George Conway, conservative lawyer, and husband of Kellyanne Conway — herself recently diagnosed with COVID-19 — and Reed Galen, who worked on both George W. Bush’s campaigns. Together, more than 200 years of Republican party activism.

Lesley Stahl: Have you given up your careers?

Steve Schmidt: None of us will ever work in Republican politics again. We– we joke that like some of the explorers who came to the new world, they were incentivized by the captain when he burned the ships that there was– (LAUGH) there was no return (LAUGH) going back.

Working from their homes across the country, the Lincoln Project team likes nautical analogies. They call themselves a pirate ship, with Reed Galen helping chart their course

Reed Galen: We do not represent any candidate. We don’t represent any campaign. We don’t represent any political party. So it allows us a great deal of freedom. You know, we sail the seas and when the opportunity presents itself, you know, we unfurl the Jolly Roger and go to town.

These buccaneers have made a name for themselves with malicious attack ads, churning out new ones almost daily, most released cost-free on social media.

Rick Wilson is in charge of the ads.

Lesley Stahl: Who are you aiming for? What kind of a voter?

Rick Wilson: So those independent-leaning men, those college-educated Republicans, the suburban Republican women. We understand where these voters are, we understand who they are and how they think. And Lesley, it’s a game of small numbers. I mean, Donald Trump won this election by 77,000 votes in three states.

Lesley Stahl: You basically have endorsed Joe Biden.

Reed Galen: We have. We have endorsed Joe Biden. Yes.

Lesley Stahl: It feels like– I’m sure, to the other Republicans, as– as a total betrayal?

Reed Galen: Republicans can call us, you know, betrayers of the faith all they want. We go– we sleep well at night.

John Weaver feels it’s the party that’s betrayed him.

John Weaver: I mean, look Lesley. We’ve gone from caring about character, rule of law, defending the constitution, a cogent national security policy, free trade, where are all those issues? Imagine if you had traveled the country for 30 years, fighting for Republican principles, and you learn it was all a lie. No one cares about all the issues that we fought for.

Lesley Stahl: How painful is it for you to turn against the Republican party? Do you ever sit around and talk about… you’re repudiating your life in a way?

John Weaver: Yeah, of course we do. I mean– I mean, we’re busy, but there are moments of melancholy about it. No doubt.

Reagan 1984 ad – Morning in America

Narrator: It’s morning again in America…

One of the most effective political ads ever was Ronald Reagan’s Morning in America, from 1984.

In May, the Lincoln Project made a version that flipped the original on its head, adding the letter “u” to morning…

MOURNING IN AMERICA AD

Narrator: There’s mourning in America. Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored.

The day it was released, the ad got more than half a million views. Among them, the president, who unleashed a tweetstorm at 12:46 a.m., calling the Lincoln Project “losers.“

Trump on tarmac at Joint Base Andrews –5/5/2020

Reporter: Mr. President, do you want to make any comment about this Lincoln Project ad?

President Trump: Yeah, no, I saw it. It’s a group of major losers. They’re Republican losers. And they should call it the “Losers Project.” Okay. Thanks.

Reed Galen: The President attacked all of us by name. Called us losers. And we raised $2 million in 48 hours.

Lesley Stahl: So he’s helping you?

Reed Galen: He bought us instant credibility.