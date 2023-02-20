The leader of Armenia is trying to convince our people that there is no other option, Pashinyan has frozen Armenian Brain to dead meet

Karen Martirosyan

Artsakh has been under siege for two months. But we see that the vast majority of our compatriots have not forgotten the problem and attach great importance to the solution of the Artsakh problem. Having worked for many years in the National Security Service, I have always said that the safety and protection of our great motherland, Artsakh and Armenia, is important to me, so today in this situation I cannot address this issue and talk about the situation in Artsakh. A little while ago, at the conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Karabakh movement, the director of the NSS, Artur Vanetsyan.

“Unfortunately, today I notice that there is a real lack of confidence. Less than our forces, there is almost no trust in decision-makers, there is a situation that can be described as the most terrible in the history of Artsakh. Unfortunately, the situation today is worse than in the distant 90s, Artsakh is surrounded, Azerbaijan is thinking of doing something new every day to discourage and disappoint the Armenians of Artsakh, and unfortunately, in some places they succeed, because, I repeat again, there is no unity, cohesion, trust, especially towards the decision-makers. Instead of becoming a single fist, today we see how our people are divided into their own and opponents, black and white, past and present, pro-Russian and pro-Western, and as a result we are unable to create the force that which will be able to fight in this difficult situation. There is no doubt that the main culprit and responsible for this situation is the current government and its policies. In fact, it was this policy that led to the fact that the actual leader of Armenia is begging for peace and trying to convince our people that there is simply no other option. You know, speaking against the peace agenda is frivolous, no normal person can speak against that agenda, but we all have to understand what price we will pay for it, because that price will not be paid by today’s rulers, today’s the authorities, but all of us, the Armenian people, Artsakh and Armenia,” added the former director of the NSS. that the actual leader of Armenia is begging for peace and trying to convince our people that there is simply no other option. You know, speaking against the peace agenda is frivolous, no normal person can speak against that agenda, but we all have to understand what price we will pay for it, because that price will not be paid by today’s rulers, today’s the authorities, but all of us, the Armenian people, Artsakh and Armenia,” added the former director of the NSS. that the actual leader of Armenia is begging for peace and trying to convince our people that there is simply no other option. You know, speaking against the peace agenda is frivolous, no normal person can speak against that agenda, but we all have to understand what price we will pay for it, because that price will not be paid by today’s rulers, today’s the authorities, but all of us, the Armenian people, Artsakh and Armenia,” added the former director of the NSS.

