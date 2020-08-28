The Last remaining the Globalist Trump hotel in Canada closing

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver is closing down for good, marking the fall of the last remaining Trump hotel in Canada.

The $360-million complex that boasts hotel guest rooms and ritzy condominiums quietly laid off an unspecified number of staff on Thursday in preparation for closing, according to multiple news outlets.

The hotel website has also stopped offering bookings for future dates, and the front entrance of the hotel is boarded up.

The doors to one of the most exclusive hotels in downtown Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/DsPb6lpjoE — Trump Vancouver (@TrumpVancouver) August 26, 2020

Although Trump’s name is slapped on the outside of the West Georgia Street hotel, the U.S. president doesn’t actually own the property; instead, it’s owned by local developer Holborn Group.

The 63-storey tower is the second tallest building in Metro Vancouver, and it also happens to be the last hotel in Canada that bears Trump’s name.

Trump’s name was previously attached to a hotel and residential tower in downtown Toronto, but it was removed in 2017 and rebranded as the St. Regis Toronto after ownership changed hands.

