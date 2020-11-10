The #Israel #Turkey #Azerbaijan #Pakastan & Christian #Russia #Jihadist all united and destroyed small christian country Karabakh #Artsakh

The world dicatators United to Destroy Christianity

• Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan took to his Facebook to declare that he signed a statement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Artsakh.

“I have made a difficult, very difficult decision for myself and for all of us,” he started. “The text of the statement – that has already been published – is unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people.”ADVERTISING

The truce, announced late on Monday night, calls for the deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the conflict zone, where Azerbaijan will receive significant territorial concessions from an Armenian government.

Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan, in turn, noted: “I do not know how history will assess the decision made yesterday, but we had to.”

Meanwhile, the president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said he learned from the press that a statement was signed.

• Russia was scheduled to start deploying peacekeeping forces in Karabakh at 7 am local time.

The first four planes, which carry out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers have already taken off from Russia.

Later it became known about the flight of the five more such planes.

About 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, and 380 vehicles and special equipment will be transported to deploy Russian peacekeeping troops in the conflict zone.

• Armenian protesters stormed the government building Tuesday night immediately after a peace deal was announced. According to them, they are not going to surrender the lands.

There were scenes of chaos.

A clash took place between Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and these protesters near the government mansions.

The protests continued on Tuesday. The people have closed off Baghramyan Avenue that runs along with the parliament premises, demanding the cancellation of the peace deal.

• Armenian PM told the people why there was no public informing in advance about the statement being signed on the Artsakh war.

According to him, ‘the content of that statement is not good for us.’

Pashinyan added that when you present the content to the public, you should also explain why you do such a thing.

“If you do that simultaneously with the hostilities, with that, you also reveal some of your weaknesses to the adversary. And if suddenly it is not signed, or the adversary gains an advantage by knowing your weaknesses, this in some way affects further processes and, in general, the defense capacity and combat-readiness,” he said.

• Active combat operations are suspended on the entire front line of Artsakh and relative calm is being maintained from 06:00 am on Tuesday, the Armenian defense ministry reported.

