The Investigative Committee is attacking: Nikol Pashinyan has forgotten the events of 2008 and 2018

Ani Arakelyan,

A few days ago we wrote that Nikol Pashinyan calmed down his teammates, who are worried about this movement. He said that criminal cases will be initiated soon, the protesters and their leaders will be arrested and everything will calm down and die down, wait a few days. Indeed, the RA Investigative Committee headed by Argishti Kyaramyan has been working for several days already ․ They initiate cases, bring charges, arrest the protesters. The program is primitive – to scare, to drag the movement to die. The criminal cases are initiated on the articles of hooliganism, non-fulfillment of the lawful demands of the police and severe insult. The last article, let us remind you, was the most obvious manifestation of the democratic nature of these authorities, they introduced such an article in the Code, not even listening to the objections of European structures.

Now let’s see what cases Argishti Kyaramyan has initiated. A criminal case has been initiated on the occasion of “the incident that took place on Saryan Street in Yerevan on May 3.” What is the incident, it turns out ․ At around 10 a.m., a police officer, “being involved in the service and maintaining public order, made a legal demand to the participants of the political opposition march from Saryan Street to Pushkin Street in Yerevan,” but the demonstrator “manifested open disrespect to the public. He deliberately violated public order, during which he used violence in connection with his official duties, hitting the face of a police officer with his hand. ” Now measures are being taken to find that serious criminal.

The next case is titled ․ “May 2 case of hooliganism on Kiyan Street in Yerevan” – a citizen participating in an initiative organized by the political opposition, with a group of people, showing open disrespect to the society, deliberately violated public order, which was accompanied by a woman at the scene by using violence against. ” Unfortunately, the violence is not described, but the person charged with hooliganism under Article 258, Part 3, Clause 1, has been arrested. Measures are being taken to find out the identities of the other people involved in the incident.

Naturally, a criminal case was initiated on the case of violence against actor Sos Janibekyan, and the violence was “shouted obscene expressions”, and one of the marchers used violence against the actor with an object in his hand. It is not said about what subject, but we know that there was a plastic bottle.

The next criminal case was initiated in connection with the “hooliganism” that took place in front of the YSU building on Abovyan Street, which manifested itself in the form of closing the street with garbage cans, “arguing loudly”, dragging each other and swearing. One of the participants committed an act equivalent to murder, “kicking a car on the street.” Measures have been taken to find all the criminals.

The penitentiary also arrested two residents of Armavir region on “suspicion of material interest in participating in the rallies.” You understand, they had suspicions, but without going deeper, 2 people were arrested immediately.

A case has been filed in connection with a case of hooliganism on Charents Street

, where a group of marchers, swearing and threatening to use violence, tried to break through the “living wall” set up by public order police officers and enter a house on Charents Street in Yerevan. inside the gates. ” Pay attention to the terms of the so-called lawyers, they have tried.

Another case has been initiated in connection with the “hooliganism” committed at the intersection of Komitas Avenue and Gulbenkian Avenue

. Two people have been charged. Here, too, are the demonstrators, “violating public order, showing open disrespect to the public, blocking the road with tires, and then setting them on fire.”

Another case was filed against a police car for damaging a car and bringing two protesters from the intersection of Isakov streets in Athens on the grounds of hooliganism. “One of the detained citizens kicked, damaged the car door, the door glass.” Those people have been arrested.

Finally, a case was initiated for posting the photos of the NA CP deputies on their backpacks, which the Investigative Committee considered as “indecent behavior” and detained the protesters.

Now we only offer to compare these actions with the events and actions committed in 2008 and 2018 under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan: burned cars, looted shops, victims, damaged state property, curses and threats, blackmail and pressure, coffins and black crowns. We also suggest remembering that Nikol Pashinyan, convicted for the events of 2008, was pardoned by Serzh Sargsyan and released early, and in 2022, through the mediation of the RA Prosecutor General and the decision of the Court of Cassation, he was acquitted.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/2e0eff5c3271bf3a789ac3e35edb6500?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»