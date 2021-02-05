The International Criminal Court in The Hague approved ICC Probe Into Possible War Crimes by Israel, Hamas in Palestinian Territories

Netanyahu accuses court of persecuting Israel for political reasons ■ U.S. State Dept. says it has ‘serious concerns’ over ICC exercising jurisdiction in non-member countries

The International Criminal Court in The Hague approved on Friday the prosecutor’s request to open legal proceedings against Israel and Hamas on suspicion of committing war crimes in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The judges – Presiding Judge Peter Kovacs of Hungary, Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut of France and Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin – accepted the findings of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s preliminary investigation from December of 2019 that there is a basis for investigating the matter further, and ruled that the court does have jurisdiction in the Palestinian territories, rejecting Israel’s argument that it lacks such authority.

Source: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-icc-approves-request-to-open-criminal-probe-into-israeli-activities-in-territories-1.8989925?utm_source=mailchimp&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=breaking-news&utm_content=52c8d69de3