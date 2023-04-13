The incompetent Pashinyan: We are ready to withdraw to a safe distance along the borderline

“Azerbaijan’s actions are provocative and contradict the statements made as a result of the meetings held on October 6, 2022, in Prague and October 31, 2022, in Sochi. In terms of the political assessment of the border situation,

I think that the message spread by the EU the previous day is important, where the borderline of 1991 is emphasized, we are talking about the administrative border line that existed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani SSR, which was transformed by the Almaty Declaration on December 21, 1991 is the state border. The EU statement emphasized that this borderline should be respected.” Prime Minister Pashinyan announced this at the government session a little while ago.

“The statement emphasizes the withdrawal of the armed forces of both sides from the border to a safe distance, as a reliable guarantee of the stability of the situation. I consider it necessary to emphasize that Armenia is ready to take such a measure along the entire border line of Armenia-Azerbaijan in 1991. We have expressed our readiness in this regard since 2021, and such an action follows the logic of the Prague and Sochi agreements. Azerbaijan’s destructive approach prevents such a solution. “Azerbaijan systematically demonstrates its practice of not fulfilling the agreements reached on international platforms,” ​​he said.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

