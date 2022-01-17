The hot situation in the National Assembly Between representing Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and the opposition

A little while ago, another incident was registered in the National Assembly between the deputies of the CP and the opposition “Armenia” faction. ” The session started in the morning with mutual accusations, insults, both of them criticize in their speeches, sometimes they insult each other. The situation escalated when the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Agnesa Khamoyan hinted to Ruben Rubinyan, as a representative of the Armenia-Turkey dialogue, that he was a “Turkish agent”. The CP deputies considered it their sacred duty to “put in place” Khamoyan.

Hakob Arshakyan, who replaced Alen Sinmonyan, spoke on the topic. “I will do that too.”

There was indignation in the opposition bloc, Rubinyan started shouting, then started running towards the representatives of the opposition bloc, then a break was announced. At the moment, the deputies are clearing the account.