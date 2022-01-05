The Hong Kong flu spreading in Armenia

The situation with acute respiratory viruses and flu still remains unstable in Armenia, considering the fact that the influenza rates have grown 1.8 times in the country to compare with the same period last year, Romella Abovyan, a senior official at the Ministry of Health told a press conference on Wednesday.

“High flu intensity is observed in Ararat and Tavush provinces, while in Yerevan and other regions the intensity is moderate. As of January 4, 592 patients have been accepted to hospitals 94% of whom are below 18. 13 patients are placed at intensive care units most of whom are aged 0 to 5 years, who are more vulnerable to the disease,” Abovyan said.

Pediatric Advisor Sergey Sargsyan, present at the press conference, added that the situation at children’s hospitals is tense as the hospitalization rate of infected children is quite high.

“At present, we see the spread of H3N2 type or the so-called Hong Kong flu, and children younger than five years are more susceptible to this type of virus,” said Sargsyan.

In his words, influenza most commonly causes fever, cough, headache, a sore throat, and a runny nose. The virus can also infect the lungs, causing pneumonia. Some children react to the infection by developing vomiting, diarrhoea and muscle aches and pains.