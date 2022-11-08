The head of the CP staff has resigned 30 votes were falsified in favor of Trdat Sargsyan

Hayk Gevorgyan

A little while ago, the head of the CP staff, Trdat Sargsyan, submitted his resignation. He confirmed the news in a conversation with hraparak.am and added that it was not a resignation at all, but he simply did not want to continue holding the position.

It should be noted that probably Sargsyan’s resignation is related to the unprecedented falsifications of the CP Board elections a few days ago.

Let us remind that more than 30 votes were falsified in favor of Trdat Sargsyan, but the latter told us that he did not know what it was about.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/b0904394caca400288f2e382dc9dcfcb?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»