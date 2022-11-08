fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

The head of the CP staff has resigned 30 votes were falsified in favor of Trdat Sargsyan

by Leave a Comment

Hayk Gevorgyan

A little while ago, the head of the CP staff, Trdat Sargsyan, submitted his resignation. He confirmed the news in a conversation with hraparak.am and added that it was not a resignation at all, but he simply did not want to continue holding the position.

It should be noted that probably Sargsyan’s resignation is related to the unprecedented falsifications of the CP Board elections a few days ago.

Let us remind that more than 30 votes were falsified in favor of Trdat Sargsyan, but the latter told us that he did not know what it was about.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/b0904394caca400288f2e382dc9dcfcb?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.