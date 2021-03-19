The government is trying to limit the work of judges who will try to find out the truth ․ Artsvik Minasyan

The political power, headed by Nikol Pashinyan, is constantly trying to turn the judicial system into a structure for the realization of its own wishes. Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the ARF Bureau, stated this today, March 19, in a conversation with journalists on Baghramyan Avenue, referring to the legislative package of the ruling faction, which proposes that the BDK have the right to adopt legal-normative acts.

“Judges are just beginning to show independence. At the very first sign of independence, the attack by the political authorities becomes obvious. An attempt is being made to legitimize their actions in addition to illegal interference.” Today is one of these cases. With this change, the government gives the right to initiate proceedings against BDK members Դ to hold judges accountable. This is nothing but a violation of the basic principle of a fair trial. Judges who have exercised some independence, pro-government members of the Supreme Judicial Council may launch an organized attack on those judges already on lawful grounds. The government is trying at all costs to limit the work of the judges-lawyers who will try to administer justice, to reveal the truth, thus opening the way for them to exert fundamental pressure on the judges. I do not know what this government thinks. This bill, which passed the first reading, received only eighty votes. This means that as a change in the constitutional law it has passed with a minimum threshold. “And if there are 3-4 deputies who realize how important it is not to take the country to the next test, then at least they will stop this process,” said Minasyan.

According to Artsvik Minasyan, they want to hear the arguments and substantiations of the pro-government deputies.

“Our wish is peaceful. We want to have a meeting with the deputies of the National Assembly, especially with the deputies of the “My Step” faction. Those who leave this part of the Demirchyan entrance are ready to listen to their justifications with great pleasure և to convey our arguments. Those who will come out of those entrances, please help the police to meet us with those deputies. If they avoid, let them officially say that they do not want to meet. “Do not be afraid, the people will not try to use violence against you,” said Artsvik Minasyan.