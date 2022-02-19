The future President of Armenia V. Khachatryan is ready to apologize to Turkey for “ASALA” for other “bloodshed” in the region. Yerkir.am

The future President of the Republic of Armenia V. Khachatryan is ready to apologize to Turkey for “ASALA” այլ for other “bloodshed” in the region.

Illustration by Gagrulenet

Yerkir.am writes ․ Former mayor of Yerevan, Minister of High Technological Industry Vahagn Khachatryan from the ruling party, RA presidential candidate in 2011 “Armenia is ready to apologize to Turkey for the bloody clashes in the region, especially for ASALA,” he said. Advocate for Turkey-Armenia Discussion at the Turkey-Armenia Economic and Social Research Foundation (TESEV) Foreign Policy Program’s Foreign Policy Program Meeting on Turkey-Armenia Relations in Adana Vahagn Khachatryan, the former mayor of Yerevan, a member of the board of the Armenian National Congress headed by Leon Ter-Petrosyan, even made unexpected and contradictory statements for the Turks.

“Nobody in Armenia wants to look back, the goal here is to create free” Armenia-Turkey relations. ” “Unfortunately, no positive results have been registered on this topic so far,” Khachatryan said, noting that the share of regional forces in it is large. Khachatryan also approved then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “0 problems with neighbors” policy.

According to the future president of Armenia, regardless of everything, regional forces, Turkey and Armenia must be able to solve their problems together. Khachatryan noted that there are many economic and social problems in Armenia, that is why the citizens of the country can not think much about the events of the past, and Armenians living abroad (France, USA) have fewer economic and social problems, are more interested in the genocide. with questions. Khachatryan said that one apology from Turkey for the Armenian Genocide is very important, adding: “Such an approach can open all the doors to the end!” We are ready to apologize to Turkey for the bloody conflicts in the region, especially ASALA. As Armenia, we will apologize to Turkey, but there is no progress in that direction in Turkey. “Enough of so many disputes, the disputes between the two countries must end,” Vahagn Khachatryan stated. Argam Yeghiazaryan