The future of our people, as a decent nation embodying a statehood, is determined in Artsakh – Vanetsyan

“After the disastrous war, numerous losses, amid the many challenges ahead of our two statehoods, September 2 has a special meaning, which is our unity – our unity with Artsakh,” the Head of “I Have Honour” opposition faction Artur Vanetsyan stated on Wednesday at the special sitting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly dedicated to the country’s Independence Day.

Addressing the parliamentarians, Vanetsyan stressed that Artsakh is one the key pillars bridging the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. Furthermore, the future of our people, as a decent nation embodying a statehood, has been and will be determined in Artsakh.

“We are with Artsakh, we will spare no effort within our abilities to voice issues of the Artsakh security on all domestic and international platforms, which should be eventually crowned with the settlement of the Artsakh issue for the benefit of the Armenian nation, international recognition of the right of Artsakh people to self-determination, deoccupation of the Artsakh territories and other processes stemming from that,” said Vanetsyan.

The only solution to that, per Vanetsyan, is though consolidation to overcome the crisis situation and open door to a secure future cherished for centuries by the Armenian people.

“I assure we will always stand by Artsakh people, support them with whatever we can, promote the settlement of the Artsakh issue, international recognition of the Artsakh’s self-determination and independent status. There can be no alternative to that as the recent war showed how the fates of Armenia and Artsakh are inseparably connected in all directions,” stated Vanetsyan.