Ruzan Minasyan, “Aravot”

One year has passed since the war. These days last year, the Armenian National Network of California, the founder of the Armenian National Network, journalist Arthur Sahakyan, was one of the most active in the United States, in Los Angeles, and took to the streets with his program.

After the war, he temporarily stopped the program. At the request of “Aravot”, Arthur Sahakyan shares his thoughts on the current situation. What we saw in the last three years and which was clearly manifested a year ago, in my opinion, was again pre-planned with the genocidal war and the events that followed. But I do not think that they alone could or had so much mental capacity to bring this trouble to the head of the Armenian nation. There is no doubt that a large think tank operates here and supplies everything we hear and see every day.

Shock after shock. The more, the better. We do not have time to digest one, the other comes and so for three years the society acquires immunity and reaches the point where daily lies, lies, immorality, robbery and other ugliness are applauded by the people of our nation, and then by the masses. A year ago the unfortunate war forced us to become a nation, today we have turned into a demoralized mass of people and a ruined biomass. A year ago, even in a foreign-born child who did not even speak Armenian, the national self-consciousness was awakened. Ideal situation for the enemies of the Armenian nation.

Three years ago, when the phrase DEMAND EU was removed from the wall of the Genocide Museum-Institute and only the REMEMBER EU was left, I realized that we are dealing with people who lead the country and the people to pro-Turkishness. One had to guess that today the person sitting on the highest seat of the country should preach pro-Turkishness and beg for a meeting with the leader of the enemy. Three years ago, when a priest was expelled from school and a transgender person was greeted instead, I realized that the Liberals’ finger was mixed up here. Ովի During the first five months of Covid, before millions of small and medium-sized businesses were on the verge of bankruptcy, several multinational corporations became rich with hundreds of billions of dollars. Amazon, Facebook, Acebook, Google, Apple, etc. The modern war is first and foremost a war of social technologies and weapons, to which agency networks are best prepared to carry it out. The same thing happened in Armenia and, unfortunately, this is not the end yet.

