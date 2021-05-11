The forces of the political field must be consolidated against Pashinyan ․ if he realizes that power is out of his hands

What happened after November 9 was a major blow to the prospects of the existence of the statehood of Armenia and Artsakh. The newly independent Republic of Armenia has never received such a blow. Political scientist Alen Jondyan told Tert.am about this, noting that since power is a value for the current government, the state is an instrument, they did not resign after that disgraceful defeat.

According to Jondyan, the protests of the opposition, the street struggle were ineffective, as they were trying to beat him with Pashinyan’s “game”.

“It was not the case that he provided a” love-white “discourse for three years in order to somehow keep power in the future. “Although the government was lying on the street, if the opposition had taken more drastic and retroactive steps, in fact, it could have taken power,” he said, emphasizing that after November 9, Armenia has lost every day.

According to Jondyan, the way of early elections is not the right way, but it seems to be the only one. “The forces of the political field must be consolidated against one another, because Nikol Pashinyan is a threat to national security at the moment. He has created a condition for the regional population in particular to start feeling sorry for him and saying, “he is our son.” Pashinyan will not allow power to pass to other political forces, he stated, “do not hope that I will hand over power to anyone.” “I think we should be ready for the post-election process at the beginning of the election,” he said, then referred to the question of what might happen then.

“I can assume that if they understand that the government is losing control of them, they can go to a military provocation on the border with Azerbaijan or Turkey, so that in case of resumption of hostilities in Armenia they can ensure their status quo. “There is that scenario, I do not know whether they will launch it or not, but we must be careful,” he said.

According to Jondyan, the worst, most disgusting propaganda tools will be used during this election. “I think there will be various clashes in the polling stations, the generation of hatred in 3 years was organized in such a way that people do not communicate with each other, and the main culprit is the incumbent Prime Minister. “I am waiting for the day when the incumbent prime minister blames Robert Kocharyan for the failure of the war,” he said.

To the question, what will be the orientation of the state apparatus during the elections, the political scientist answered ․

“The government bribes the security forces to ensure loyalty, if we go deeper, most of the security forces hate the current political decision-maker.

Let me ask a few questions to the police and various subdivisions of the security forces: why were the “Alpha” subdivision taken to the hottest points of the border? Maybe Armenia should not have had another “Alpha” subdivision, because something was to be signed on November 9, after that the government could have problems. Why were hundreds of policemen sacrificed in Shushi? Did Azerbaijan decide for itself that it should bomb the building of the “House of Culture”? “Is there a financial compensation measure for participating in the sale of the country? I think there is not.”