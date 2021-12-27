The first meeting of Armenian, Turkish special envoys to be held in Moscow, Cavusoglu says

The first meeting of the Turkish and Armenian special representatives will be held in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

“Special envoys for the normalization of relations with Armenia have been appointed. The first meeting will be held in Moscow. We hope that Armenia will act within the framework of international law,” RIA Novosti quoted the minister as saying.

According to Cavusoglu, flights between Istanbul and Yerevan will be restarted in the coming days.

Armenia has named Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy speaker of the parliament, as Yerevan’s special envoy to the process of normalizing relations with Turkey. Ankara has appointed career diplomat Serdar Kilic as its special representative for the dialogue.