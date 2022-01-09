Arman Tatoyan, Armenian human rights defender writes on Facebook

The fact that Azerbaijan has developed hostile citizenship after the war is evidence of new forms of torture against Armenian captives. For example, in a case, Azerbaijani servants demanded an Armenian soldier to refuse Christianity and accept Islamism, that is to be converted to the religion.

When the Armenian soldier refused to fulfill the demand, they burned his leg, they were beaten and mocked tax. We’ve never recorded anything like this. Otherwise, a tattoo of a cross was spotted and burned that part of the body with a lighter, they were brutally beaten. Whoever had across, it was either taken or destroyed. When our captives demanded the return of the cross, they were brutally beaten and mocked. Religion was mocked. These cases are a direct result of the Armenian sponsorship and hostility policy of Azerbaijani authorities.

Proof that after the war this policy has only been strengthened and how deep it is in the roots. Moreover, the accents have even changed. Apart from ethnicity, i.e. being Armenian, they also include religious affiliation. P.S. G. These cases were recorded after the latest extraordinary report of the RA Human Rights Defender on the torture of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.Special warning to anyone who would like to deny this publication, that there is objective evidence that, however, I do not make public to not target people. I also make this publication for ‘our or international’ the public should be aware of the real situation and what violations of rights They are going to happen. Arman TatoyanArmenian human rights defender