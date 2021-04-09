The Executive Director of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) to quit

The Executive Director of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) – Armenia has announced her decision to resign after 20 years of service in a senior post in the civil society sector.

Larisa Minasyan will quit next Friday, April 16, the foundation confirmed earlier today.

“It was a great honor for me to head Open Society Foundations-Armenia for two decades. I am happy to have worked with a dedicated personnel, board of directors and brave colleagues over these years, passing through execptional and incredible challenges. The foundation’s activity continues to remain important also today – maybe even more than ever. My commitment at this important stage is to create such an opportunity of leadership that will guide the Foundation in the 20 years to come. I trust my colleagues’ professionalism and personal abilities and qualities in the realization of influential initiatives assisting the civil society and people in Armenia and searching for a real open society,” Minasyan said in a statement.