The European Ombudsman Institute issued a statement on “Broadcasting of Armenian Human Rights Defender Activity by the Armenian Public TV Company”.

Arman Tatoyan

It is very worrying that the Armenian public television is implementing a long-term policy to block the broadcast of the Human Rights Defender activity. The announcement of the European Ombudsman InstituteThe European Ombudsman Institute issued a statement on “Broadcasting of Armenian Human Rights Defender Activity by the Armenian Public TV Company”.In the announcement, in particular, it says:”It is very concern for us that the Armenian public TV company, being created by the Government, is implementing a long-term policy to block the broadcast of the Human Rights Protection Activity.

” Armenian human rights defender is independent and enjoys real respect, his authority has international recognition. Armenian National Institute of Human Rights plays an important role in the protection of human rights and promoting democracy. It raises the awareness of citizens about their rights, not only to announcements, and also through public awareness-raising campaigns, as well as promotes control over public authorities by citizens.It is extremely important that the Armenian Human Rights Defender is an indispensable source of information in a number of spheres (e.g. the prevention of torture by the National Prevention Mechanism through visits to criminal institutions as an exception rick jurisdiction) and serves as a reliable source of alternative views or real state of information for the public.

National human rights institutions are protected internationally (European Council, OSCE, etc.)). The policy of the public television of Armenia is institutional damage to the public authority of this institution and, back otherwise, to its effectiveness by limiting its ability to protect human rights. We are closely following the difficulties faced by the Armenian National Human Rights Organization in a number of spheres in relations with public authorities, but it should not be affected by the Government On the attitude of public television related to broadcasting. So, we urge the Armenian Public Television and the Armenian Public Broadcasting Council to immediately end this unacceptable policy and restore normal broadcasting related to the Armenian Human Rights Defender the quality of the quality.This is the way to promote the right public discourse in the country.