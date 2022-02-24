fbpx

The Erdogan Puppets

The Erdogan PuppetsSahakashvili, then Egypt Morsi, Pashinyan, then Zelensky…

These are all the Turkish instruments not for “democracy” or so-called corruption but for the interests but expending Turkish empireSahakashvili destroyed Georgia, Egypt Morsi with his Islamic brotherhood serving Turkish interest but the Egyptians counter-revolution remove Morsi success Nikol destroyed Armenia, enjoying the Turkish backing cost of thousands of lives. The Turkish puppet Zelensky, another Turkish puppet facing a disaster

