Armenian journalists, writers, and intellectuals are fervently engaging on social media, grappling with the enigma of this individual’s actions and intentions.

The Enigma of Pashinyan’s Actions: Is There a Turkish Agenda?

Intriguing Developments in Pashinyan’s Recent Actions:

Five years ago, Pashinyan made headlines by arresting the Armenian CSTO chief. Three years later, he disregarded warnings of an impending war and rejected CSTO’s proposal for military drills within Armenia. Furthermore, he has consistently declined participation in any joint drills or border missions.

The overarching motive behind these decisions appears not to be safeguarding Armenia’s interests but rather a concerted effort to distance the nation from Russia.

Pashinyan’s Peculiar Moves Preceding Azerbaijan’s Military Mobilization:

Pashinyan’s government introduced a bill in parliament that could potentially lead to the arrest of Putin, the Russian President. Pashinyan dispatched humanitarian aid to Ukraine, a move raising eyebrows given its timing and geopolitical implications. Pashinyan recalled Armenia’s CSTO representative, a surprising step considering the regional security landscape.

The question remains: What exactly is unfolding in this complex puzzle of actions?

Alison Tahmizian Meuse and jagadakir

