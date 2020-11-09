The enemy forces suffered heavy losses in manpower near Shushi-Qarin Tak area and retreated – Defense Army

The Defense Army units conducted defensive battles in the southeastern, southern, and southwestern directions of the Artsakh frontline during the night of November 8-9, the Defense Army reported.

“Intensive fights have been waged against the detected hostile groups in the Shushi-Qarin Tak sector, whereby the enemy has incurred heavy losses in manpower and retreated,” the source reported, adding our troops

have occupied more favorable positions.

“In the covered period, throughout various directions of the frontline our forces have destroyed 1 enemy tank, 4 soft-skinned vehicles, and 8 UAVs. During the combat waged in the southwestern direction, the army units have taken as war trophy 1 enemy tank and artillery pieces. Throughout the entire combat operations, the enemy has continued shelling civilian settlements of Artsakh from rocket and artillery systems. In the morning, the hostile force attempts for attack have resumed in all major directions of the frontline. The operational and tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army,” said the source.